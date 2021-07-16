Crime Watch 8

15-year-old girl shot on porch in critical condition; IMPD seeks information

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday it’s turning to the public for help in their search for the person responsible for shooting a 15-year-old girl near the city’s east side.

“Detectives are seeking to identify the specifics of what occurred,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs office.

Police say the shooting happened early Friday morning. The teenager was sitting outside on a porch when she was shot on Jefferson Avenue off East Washington Street. Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials on Friday did not have any information on suspects.

When a few neighbors were asked about the shooting, they did not want to go on camera but shared they are in disbelief. They are just not sure what happened.

“People may not have actually witnessed the crime and they may not have video evidence of the actual incident, but we’re asking people to look on their video cameras or their ring doorbell cameras and see around 1 o’clock if they see anybody, any individuals, any crime,” Foley said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.