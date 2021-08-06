Crime Watch 8

15-year-old hurt during drive-by shooting in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night, Marion police said Thursday afternoon.

The boy, who was not named in a news release from Marion Police Department, did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

A patrolling officer, Joe Biddle, found the boy shot about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 30th and South Washington streets. That’s on the south side of the city of 27,600 people in Grant County.

A witness told police that a red sport-utility vehicle pulled up to the side of the boy in a Chevrolet Camaro and someone started shooting, hitting the boy in the lower left leg and leaving that bullet in the center console. Then, the SUV left the area. The witness helped the boy until emergency personnel arrived.

During an investigation, officers found eight shell casings in the road from 33rd and Branson streets to 33rd and Meridian streets. Also, Tiffany Mims, of Marion, reported she was in the area of 30th and Washington streets when her 2011 Honda was shot through the driver-side window, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information can call the chief’s office at 765-668-4412 or the nonemergency number for police at 765-662-9981. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Grant County at 765-662-8477.