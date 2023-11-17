15-year-old suspect charged with murder for shooting outside Indianapolis school

Prosecutors to seek adult charges for teenage suspect in KIPP Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 15-year-old male accused of fatally shooting a teenage student in the parking lot of an Indianapolis K-12 school is now charged with murder, prosecutors said Friday.

The suspect, whose name has not been shared by police, also faces a charge of attempted murder, according to Michael Leffler, Communications Director for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors have asked for the case to be waived to adult court.

An initial hearing is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

Indianapolis police say the suspect shot and killed 15-year-old Devin Gilbert III in a parking lot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School and Edna Martin Christian Center, 2255 Ralston Ave., on Nov. 3.

Gilbert was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Later that afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that the suspected shooter was in custody.

IMPD said the suspect was found with a gun about a half-mile from the scene and arrested without incident.

KIPP Indy Legacy School confirmed in a news release that the suspect was not a student.

Lt. Shane Foley, IMPD Public Information Officer, said the “tragic” shooting was believed to have been a targeted incident.

The events leading up to the shooting are unclear and police have not shared a possible motive.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and juvenile court for more information.