Police: 15-year-old with gunshot wound dies after dropped off at Anderson hospital

Anderson, Indiana, Police Department cars. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was dropped off Friday afternoon at an Anderson hospital’s emergency room, where he later died, police say.

A news release issued Friday night from Anderson Police Department about the homicide did not give the 15-year-old’s name. No information was publicly shared on a possible suspect, or where or how the shooting might have happened.

The 15-year-old was dropped off at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson’s emergency room about 5:40 p.m. Friday.

Detective Caleb McKnight, the police department’s public information officer, wrote, “More details will be released as they become available.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Courtney Ginder at 765-648-6734, or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

