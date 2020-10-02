Crime Watch 8

16 arrested in Columbus shoplifting sting

by: Staff Reports
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Sixteen people are in custody following a shoplifting sting, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The department says the arrests were the result of their investigation “Operation Roll-Back.”

Police say their investigation led them to a Walmart located in the 700 block of Whitfield Drive, where several of the arrests took place.

The following people were arrested and face a number of preliminary charges as a result of the investigation:

  • Anthony M. Brown, 27 – dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jeffrey D. Johnson, 63 – possession of methamphetamine
  • James R. Bennett, 28, – possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement
  • Christopher Allman, 36 – possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin
  • Rose Mary Boling, 40 – possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance
  • Jennifer Lenderman, 41 – Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction
  • Gregory Ferrell, 41 – driving while suspended with a prior conviction
  • Robert Faulkner, 23 – driving while suspended with a prior conviction
  • Shannon Crouch, 48 – theft
  • Richa Gordon, 52 – theft
  • Carrie McGeorge, 45 – theft
  • Derek Weddle, 31 – theft, criminal trespass
  • Jerry Williamson Jr., 35 – criminal mischief
  • Hoyt Chambers Jr. 48 – operating without ever obtaining a license
  • Tyler Small, 30 – Bartholomew County warrant
  • Brandon J. Ramos, 33 – Bartholomew County warrant
