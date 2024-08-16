16-year-old arrested after police chase involving vehicle tied to armed robbery

A police car with lights and sirens on sits behind a line of yellow crime scene tape in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old girl was arrested on Friday following a police chase on the east side of Indianapolis involving a vehicle linked to an armed robbery from earlier in the week.

According to a police report, the chase began at the intersection of Wallace Avenue and East New York Street just before 2 a.m. on Friday. IMPD officers were pursuing a vehicle linked to an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday at a Speedway gas station in Zionsville.

The chase lasted five minutes before being terminated. The juvenile was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.

According to a release from Zionsville PD, a male suspect brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the register at the Speedway gas station. The suspect then took the cash and fled the scene. Detectives believe multiple suspects, all armed with guns, were involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is encouraged to contact the Zionsville Police

Department at 317-873-5967.