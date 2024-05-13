16-year-old arrested after ride-share driver reports carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year old has been arrested for carjacking a ride-share driver, Indianapolis police said Monday on social media.

The driver told police he went to pick up a customer just after midnight Sunday in the 3200 block of North California Street, just south of Crown Hill Cemetery. The driver, who police did not identify, said four people got in and pointed guns at him. They took off in the car, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Police found the car two hours later in the 6200 block of Allisonville Road. That led to a short chase. The car eventually stopped in the 4400 block of North Keystone Avenue.

Police arrested one person who stayed in the car. The other three fled.

They caught one of three, the 16-year-old, with the help of a police dog. The teen had a gun, and was arrested on charges including armed robbery. IMPD did not identify the 16-year-old.

The other two who fled the car got away.