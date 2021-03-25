16-year-old arrested after woman fatally shot during robbery attempt in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old male suspect is in custody after police say an 18-year-old woman died after being shot during a robbery attempt early Thursday morning in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of North Woodburn Avenue around 12:15 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A short time later, officers were also called to a crash in front of the La Bonita Restaurant & Market just north of the location of the reported shots.

At the crash site, officers found the driver Keisha Huntington, 18, of Bloomington, had been shot. Huntington was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where she later died.

Police believe Huntington was trying to get away from the 16-year-old suspect after he attempted to rob her and a passenger in her car. She was shot while driving away from the suspect, police say.

Investigators found three empty 9mm shell casings in a parking lot at Northcrest Apartments in the 1400 block of North Woodburn Avenue, where they believe the shooting happened.

Police say the suspect was identified and located Thursday around 11:15 a.m. at an apartment in the 900 block of North Rogers Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has not been identified due to his age.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call BPD Detective Joe Henry at 812-349-3907.