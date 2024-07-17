16-year-old charged as adult after armed carjacking ends with Noblesville crash

(As Seen on WISH)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old Indianapolis boy on Wednesday was charged as an adult with armed robbery in connection to a carjacking that ended with a crash Monday on a busy Noblesville intersection.

Dalton Dee Wayne Spalding was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, intimidation, pointing a firearm at another, and auto theft. He was being held on a $30,000 bond issued from a Grant County court. No information was immediately available Wednesday afternoon on where Spalding was being held.

He was one of two men arrested. Tyler Terrell Thomas, 26, also of Indianapolis, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of armed robbery and auto theft.

Court documents say Kyla Stevenson at 2:11 p.m. Monday called the Grant County Central Dispatch in Marion to report her silver Kia had been taken from her in the 800 block of North Miller Avenue. That’s on the northwest side of the city of 28,000 residents. Marion is about an hour’s drive north of Noblesville on State Road 37.

Court documents provided from the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office say Stevenson told police that Spalding had asked to use her cellphone. As she tried to get her phone, Spalding pushed a gun into her side, and used expletives as he demanded her car keys.

Marion police say Spalding threatened to shoot Stevenson.

Then Thomas took Stevenson’s purse, which had her keys. They got into her car, with Spalding in the driver’s seat and Thomas in the passenger seat.

Dispatchers entered the information about the stolen Kia into a database that alerts other law enforcement agencies.

Marion police say a Madison County deputy found the Kia and tried to stop it, beginning a pursuit.

About 3:15 p.m., Grant County Dispatch learned the stolen Kia had crashed at the State Road 37 intersection with State Roads 32-38 in Noblesville during a chase involving law enforcement agencies, court documents say.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 on Monday that Thomas fled into a Hardee’s restaurant parking lot, where he was arrested. Thomas was arrested at the Hamilton East Public Library’s Noblesville branch. The library was closed until Tuesday as investigators searched for evidence.

Investigators later found a loaded handgun in the Kia, according to court documents. Marion police say the firearm was a Taurus 40 handgun.

Online court documents show no court hearings scheduled for the cases in Grant Superior Court 2.

Thomas remained in the Hamilton County jail in Noblesville on Wednesday afternoon. Online jail records show Thomas was being held on a $50,000 bond, although Marion police say his bond was set at $30,000. Online court records did not show a bond set for Thomas.

It was unclear whether Spalding was jailed. News 8 on Wednesday afternoon reached out via email to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office but did not get an immediate response. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says Spalding was not put into its juvenile jail after his arrest.