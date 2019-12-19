16-year-old charged as adult in murder of another 16-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with the robbery and murder of another 16-year-old boy, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Dejuan Taylor has been charged as an adult, the release said. He was taken to the Marion County jail on Thursday without incident.

IMPD was called to a person shot just after 3 p.m. Nov. 17 to the 3500 block of Woodfront Court. That’s at Wildwood Village apartments.

Elijah Taylor was found dead outside the building. On the day of the shooting, police were not immediately sure where the shooting had happened.

Residents of the apartment complex told News 8 that shootings are not uncommon there.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately reply to a request for details on the criminal charges.