Crime Watch 8

16-year-old sentenced as adult to 2 years in prison for killing of 15-year-old

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy was sentenced Friday to more than two years in prison for killing a 15-year-old boy and injuring a 19-year-old man in October during a shooting near Greenwood, the Johnson County prosecutor said.

Marcus Salatin, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal reckless with a firearm, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun with out a license. A felony charge of criminal recklessness, shooting a firearm into a building, was dropped. Online court records said Marcus was sentenced to 825 days in prison, with credit for 197 already served in jail.

Kashius Davis died in the shooting. “Kash” was also a protective and loyal friend, relatives told News 8 in November. Kash had planned to meet Marcus for a fist fight in the Foxberry Trace subdivision, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Oct. 30 in the subdivision near Smith Valley Road and County Road 400 West in northwestern Johnson County.

Deputies arrived to find people in a car who said that a person named Marcus had shot them. The driver and a back-seat passenger provided a description of where they thought he lived, and deputies found him and called for him to exit the residence. He complied and was taken into custody without incident, Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said at the time.

Salatin had originally been charged with the murder of Kashius and a different charge of criminal recklessness based on information from the passengers in the car, a juvenile and Houston Gaines, 19, the prosecutor said in a news release Friday. The charges were changed months later after information was found about the passengers on Snapchat accounts and on their cellphones.

The 16-year-old was sentenced as an adult following a judge’s decision May 7. The release said, “Salatin’s criminal history showed him being part of the juvenile system since age 12 and having accumulated ten separate cases. During those four years Salatin was exposed to almost every single type of treatment or rehabilitation option available, as well as various levels of supervision. Salatin failed multiple levels of supervision and programs. While being housed in the detention center during the pendency of this case Salatin received 12 incident reports for his bad behavior, with one of those resulting in his temporary removal from the juvenile detention center to Johnson County Jail.”

Salatin’s social media also contained “selfie style” videos and still images of him with various types of guns, and as postings of marijuana sales, marijuana gummy products, prescription medication, and

guns, according to the prosecutor.