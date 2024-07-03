17-year-old among 2 arrested for robbery and shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man and his 17-year-old male accomplice for their alleged roles in the robbery and shooting of a man on Tuesday morning.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 20-year-old David Tillman and a 17-year-old male accomplice for their alleged roles in the robbery and shooting of a man that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North College Avenue.

Just after 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of North College Avenue on the report of a person shot. Officers located an adult male on the sidewalk with gunshot wound injuries. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the victim to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene and were able to obtain a description of the suspects. The suspects’ descriptions were then broadcasted via police radio to other officers in the area.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Detectives were able to access and view camera footage of the incident. The footage showed one suspect forcefully taking a gun out of the victim’s pocket. The victim attempts to fight for the gun and a fight ensues as the second suspect jumps in. The suspects eventually gained control of the firearm and shot the victim. The video footage also provided detectives with even better physical descriptions of the suspects.

While detectives were still investigating at the scene, a report came in that the suspects had possibly been spotted nearby. A security officer had heard the broadcasted description of the suspects and radioed in that they had just entered a nearby apartment building. Additional witnesses alerted officers to the possible unit the two suspects had entered. While officers were securing the apartment, two males matching the exact description of the suspects briefly opened the door before quickly slamming it shut. Officers began giving loud, verbal commands to the occupants to exit the apartment. Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence. The IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team responded to assist with the warrant service. Eventually, the two males, later identified as 20-year-old David Tillman and a 17-year-old male, were taken into custody.

A search of the apartment produced the clothing the suspects were seen wearing in the video footage of the incident. A handgun and several individually packaged baggies of narcotics were also located.

Tillman was also found to have active warrants out of Marion County for parole violations for his previous convictions of rape and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Tillman was arrested for his alleged role in the robbery and aggravated assault, as well as his warrants. The 17-year-old male was arrested for his alleged role in this incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make final charging decisions.

A handgun found during the investigation. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)