17-year-old arrested for murder of 15-year-old who was found shot inside car on east side

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives arrested a 17-year-old on Monday for his accused role in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in 2023 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, Indianapolis Metropolitan East District officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2100 block of North Emerson Avenue. Officers arrived and located Edwin Simon-Osorio with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

Medics pronounced Osorio dead at the scene.

Investigators had learned Osorio was shot in the 5400 block of East 20th Street. Based on the evidence, including cooperative witnesses, the 17-year-old was identified as the alleged suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged the juvenile on Monday with murder.

