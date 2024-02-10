17-year-old arrested for role in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday morning after they shot and critically injured a person on the northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Indianapolis police were called to the 9400 block of Thornapple Lane around 1:09 a.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. That is near an apartment complex and strip mall off Allisonville Road and East 96th St.

When police arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. They were last said to be in critical condition.

At the time of the shooting, officers detained the 17-year-old to determine their involvement. The boy was then arrested later Saturday morning.

Investigators say they believe the 17-year-old and the victim knew each other. They are still working to gather further information on the incident.

This was the second of two shootings in Indianapolis Friday night into Saturday morning. The first happened in the 200 block of East 38th Street. The victim of that shooting was critically injured, but later died.