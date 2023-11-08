17-year-old arrested for role in shooting at Pacers Athletic Center

The Pacers Athletic Center is shown Nov. 6, 2023, on Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody on Nov. 6, 2023, for his connection to a shooting at the facility that happened on the night of Nov. 5, 2023. (WISH Photo)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a shooting at the Pacers Athletic Center on Sunday evening.

The Westfield Police Department said on social media that around 6:29 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Pacers Athletic Center on a report of shots fired.

Police learned that an altercation happened after a basketball game inside the facility. A juvenile then followed a coach to his vehicle, yelling at them. The juvenile fired three rounds in the direction of the coach’s car as they drove away. The shots fired caused damage to four other vehicles.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The teen was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.

He is currently facing charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.