17-year-old boy found shot dead in car northeast of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was found shot dead Wednesday in a car in a residential area just northeast of downtown Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent officers just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. That is off of Roosevelt Drive close to I-70.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the boy as Brandon Banks, 17.

IMPD could not confirm about an hour after the shooting that the car had multiple bullet holes on its exterior.

Officers did not believe on Wednesday that there was an active threat to the area.

Investigators were in the area Wednesday to find people who might have information about the fatal shooting, said Officer Elizabeth Flatter, an IMPD spokesperson.

Anyone with information was asked contact Detective Jesus Soria at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at jesus.soria@indy.gov.