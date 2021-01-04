17-year-old dies in shooting at Anderson apartments

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A teen died Sunday night in a shooting at an apartment complex in Anderson.

Anderson police were called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Sun Valley Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Maj. Joel Sandefur with the department.

A 17-year-old boy died in the shooting, Sandefur confirmed.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released.

On Sunday night, no arrests had been made and the shooting remained under investigation, Sandefur said.