Crime Watch 8

17-year-old dies in shooting at Anderson apartments

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A teen died Sunday night in a shooting at an apartment complex in Anderson.

Anderson police were called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Sun Valley Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Maj. Joel Sandefur with the department.

A 17-year-old boy died in the shooting, Sandefur confirmed.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released.

On Sunday night, no arrests had been made and the shooting remained under investigation, Sandefur said.

Trending Headlines

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The Garage Food Hall will open Tuesday at Bottleworks on Mass Ave

Local /

Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade

Election /

CDC hopes to double number of coronavirus samples checked for new mutations

Coronavirus /

Fanduel suffers widespread outage on last day of NFL’s regular season

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.