17-year-old dies in shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy died Monday night in a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 9 p.m. Monday to the 9400 block of Stouffer Court, near 42nd Street and Post Road on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said in a Monday night news release.

Detectives arrived and initially investigated the shooting as self-inflicted but later determined it to be a homicide, IMPD said.

No additional information about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.