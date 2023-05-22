17-year-old faces intimidation charge after bomb threat at school

GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy from Kokomo is facing a felony intimidation charge after a bomb threat Monday at Eastern Junior-Senior High School, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says.

The boy’s named was not shared in a news release from Capt. Jordan J. Buckley of the sheriff’s office.

The threat led to the early shutdown of the school. The facility located about an hour’s drive north of downtown Indianapolis has 470 students in grades 9-12 and 380 students in grades 6-8.

Authorities along with bomb-sniffing dogs cleared the building by 3:30 p.m. Monday, and extracurricular activities for the evening were going to proceed as planned. Also, students were invited to retrieve personal belongings.

The 17-year-old boy was not a current or former student of Eastern Howard School Corp., the sheriff’s captain says.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact a detective at 765-614-3463 or to submit a tip via a mobile app available online.