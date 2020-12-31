17-year-old in custody after shooting death of 18-year-old Fairmount woman

SWAYZEE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died, a man was hospitalized, and a 17-year-old was in custody Thursday night after a late Wednesday shooting in Grant County, the sheriff’s said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to 7900 E. County Road 700 South, just off State Road 19. That’s about two miles south of the town of Swayzee and 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Deputies said they arrived to find Khloe V. Martin, 18, of Fairmount, and Peyton X-L. Mills, of Jonesboro, also 18, shot inside a home. Martin died while Mills was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. On Thursday, he was stable and in an intensive care unit after surgery, according to a news release issued Thursday night by Capt. Ed Beaty of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. Mills gave police a brief statement Thursday.

Early information found Martin had a single gunshot wound while Mills had at least two gunshot wounds, police said. Authorities think the shots were fired into the home from outside it.

Police did not name or provide the gender of the 17-year-old in custody. The release said the 17-year-old was jailed on unrelated charges. Investigators issued search warrants and interviewed people that led to preliminary charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness. The charge could later be waived to adult court, the release said.

Trending Headlines

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Lt. Jason Ewer at 765-662-9836 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-668-8168.

Martin was a senior at Madison-Grant Junior-Senior High School, which had counselors available Thursday for students.