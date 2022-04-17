Crime Watch 8

17-year-old male arrested, involved in armed robbery and shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old teenager Sunday for alleged involvement in an overnight shooting and armed robbery.

Northwest District officers were sent to 1064 W 34th St just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on a report of a person shot. The suspect left the area in his vehicle to the Phillips 66 located at 3801 N Lafayette Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

As the investigation continued, officers arrested the 17-year-old for aggravated battery, battery with serious bodily injury, and robbery with serious bodily injury.

Anyone who knows more information should contact IMPD Homicide/Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.