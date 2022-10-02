Crime Watch 8

17-year-old male found shot by fire station on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a 17-year-old teenager shot Saturday evening by a fire station on Indy’s southwest side, according to police.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of person shot at the 5400 block South High School Road, which is the Decatur Township Fire Department.

When police arrived they located a 17-year-old male at the fire station with gun shot wounds. Police did not provide the name of the juvenile.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the information they gathered leads officers to believe that the shooting occurred in the area of Kentucky Avenue and South High School Road.

This is still an on going investigation. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.