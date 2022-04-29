Crime Watch 8

18 people in central, southern Indiana charged with drug trafficking

A one-ounce packet of methamphetamine similar to the one in the blue plastic bag would would have a street value of $150. The packet is part of a demonstration kit used in schools to educate children about the dangers of meth. (Photo By Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eighteen people from central and southern Indiana are charged with drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said Friday.

The indictment charges the people with conspiracies to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and to launder the proceeds.

Fifteen people were arrested Thursday in Columbus, Indianapolis, Seymour, Terre Haute, and Detroit, Michigan. Three other people are still at large.

During their investigation, police found approximately 82 pounds of methamphetamine, about 1,750 fentanyl pills and 35 grams of fentanyl, just over two pounds of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, and a “large quantity” of suspected THC gummies, federal prosecutors say. Police have also seized about $9,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds from drug sales, along with nine guns.

Five other people also face state charges in Jackson County for dealing methamphetamine and the Bartholomew County prosecutor has charged one person for dealing methamphetamine.

The following people are in federal custody:

Isaias Gonzalez-Torres, 30, Indianapolis

Erlin Luero-Asencio, 29, Indianapolis

Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, Columbus

Luis Daniel Hernandez, 24, Indianapolis

Andrew Calix-Maldonado, 27, Indianapolis

Julio Vicente-Guox, 33, Indianapolis

Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, Indianapolis

Kenia Acosta, 38, Indianapolis

Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, Indianapolis

Victor Vazquez-Hernandez, 41, Seymour

Allison Perdue, 24, Seymour

John Whiffing, 47, Terre Haute

Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, Columbus

Eulailo Murillo-Resura, 31, Indianapolis

Jendry Medina, 20, Indianapolis

The following people are still at large: