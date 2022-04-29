18 people in central, southern Indiana charged with drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eighteen people from central and southern Indiana are charged with drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said Friday.
The indictment charges the people with conspiracies to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and to launder the proceeds.
Fifteen people were arrested Thursday in Columbus, Indianapolis, Seymour, Terre Haute, and Detroit, Michigan. Three other people are still at large.
During their investigation, police found approximately 82 pounds of methamphetamine, about 1,750 fentanyl pills and 35 grams of fentanyl, just over two pounds of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, and a “large quantity” of suspected THC gummies, federal prosecutors say. Police have also seized about $9,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds from drug sales, along with nine guns.
Five other people also face state charges in Jackson County for dealing methamphetamine and the Bartholomew County prosecutor has charged one person for dealing methamphetamine.
The following people are in federal custody:
- Isaias Gonzalez-Torres, 30, Indianapolis
- Erlin Luero-Asencio, 29, Indianapolis
- Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, Columbus
- Luis Daniel Hernandez, 24, Indianapolis
- Andrew Calix-Maldonado, 27, Indianapolis
- Julio Vicente-Guox, 33, Indianapolis
- Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, Indianapolis
- Kenia Acosta, 38, Indianapolis
- Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, Indianapolis
- Victor Vazquez-Hernandez, 41, Seymour
- Allison Perdue, 24, Seymour
- John Whiffing, 47, Terre Haute
- Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, Columbus
- Eulailo Murillo-Resura, 31, Indianapolis
- Jendry Medina, 20, Indianapolis
The following people are still at large:
- Edeer Avila, 38, Mexico
- Martin Felix-Garcia, 33, Phoenix
- Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, Indianapolis