18-year-old accused of man’s murder in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested for murder in Lafayette after a man was found dead Thursday, according to police.

Lafayette Police Department officers were called Thursday to the 1100 block of Rochelle Drive on reports of a suspicious person. That’s on the city’s south side near Beck Lane and South 18th Street.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the man’s identity, but say an autopsy is pending.

A knife was also found at the scene, police say.

Nike Haynie, 18, was arrested for the victim’s murder. Police do not believe any other people are involved with the man’s death.

Trending Headlines

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.