Crime Watch 8

18-year-old accused of man’s murder in Lafayette

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested for murder in Lafayette after a man was found dead Thursday, according to police.

Lafayette Police Department officers were called Thursday to the 1100 block of Rochelle Drive on reports of a suspicious person. That’s on the city’s south side near Beck Lane and South 18th Street.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the man’s identity, but say an autopsy is pending.

A knife was also found at the scene, police say.

Nike Haynie, 18, was arrested for the victim’s murder. Police do not believe any other people are involved with the man’s death.

Trending Headlines

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Actor Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam

Entertainment /

Center of Workforce Innovations president to retire

Inside INdiana Business /

Six fingered “Hand” burger and Finger French Toast Rolls with Firefighter Tim

Indy Style /

A scary ghost story comes to life with Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.