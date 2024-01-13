18-year-old arrested for homicide near Landola Lane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man for a Friday homicide on the city’s southwest side.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2900 block of Landola Lane. That is a residential area on the city’s southwest side. After arriving to the scene, officers located an unresponsive adult female with undisclosed trauma inside a residence. Medical services arrived shortly after and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Officers detained a person of interest, who was later identified as Zakii Dawson. Dawson was known to the victim.

IMPD detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation. Preliminary information led to investigators to believe a disturbance occurred before the victim’s death. Detectives interviewed and subsequently arrested Dawson for murder. The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will determine the exact cause and manner of death. The MCCO will release the victim’s name once her family has been notified of her death.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about information contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at David.Miller2@Indy.gov.