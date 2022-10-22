Crime Watch 8

18-year-old arrested for social media threats after high school football game

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon High School student was arrested Friday for making social media threats after a high school football game, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received information that a threat was made via social media against unknown people at Western Boone Schools.

Investigators interviewed Kenneth Getch, 18, a student at Lebanon High School and found no creditable threat at the time to anyone at Western Boone County Community School Cooperation, but was issued a trespass warning for the Western Boone County School Corporation.

On Friday, Oct. 21 Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigators continued their investigation by executing search warrants and conducting interviews of others involved. Further investigation found that the social media post stemmed from an incident that started on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Lebanon High School vs Western Boone High School football game, police said.

Getch was taken into custody for intimidation without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time.