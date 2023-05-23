18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly shooting of child in South Bend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old was arrested Monday near Indianapolis for his connection to the deadly April shooting of a child in South Bend, police say.

On May 12, an arrest warrant was issued for Dominick Williams, Jr. who has been accused of having a role in the deadly shooting of 11-year-old T’yon Horston on April 20 in the 600 block of North Johnson Street. That is in a residential neighborhood in South Bend.

At 9:23 p.m. Monday, officers arrested Williams at 9760 Crosspoint Bvd. That is about 3 miles north of Fishers.

Willams was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail and is charged with murder and having a firearm enhancement.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department expressed its gratitude in a tweet Tuesday morning for those who were involved in making the arrest and helping to bring justice to the case.

Police did not provide details or the circumstances that led up to the fatal shooting of T’yon.