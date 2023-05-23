Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly shooting of child in South Bend

Dominick Williams,18 (Provided Photo/South Bend Police Department(
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old was arrested Monday near Indianapolis for his connection to the deadly April shooting of a child in South Bend, police say.

On May 12, an arrest warrant was issued for Dominick Williams, Jr. who has been accused of having a role in the deadly shooting of 11-year-old T’yon Horston on April 20 in the 600 block of North Johnson Street. That is in a residential neighborhood in South Bend.

At 9:23 p.m. Monday, officers arrested Williams at 9760 Crosspoint Bvd. That is about 3 miles north of Fishers.

Willams was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail and is charged with murder and having a firearm enhancement.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department expressed its gratitude in a tweet Tuesday morning for those who were involved in making the arrest and helping to bring justice to the case.

Police did not provide details or the circumstances that led up to the fatal shooting of T’yon.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Father catches man fondling child...
Crime Watch 8 /
Here’s the milk preference for...
Month of May /
Columbus ramp connecting SR 46...
Local News /
Actor Adam Driver chosen as...
Month of May /
Discover the legacy of the...
Month of May /
Tuesday’s business headlines
Business /
Cusick Motorsports names Graham Rahal...
Month of May /
Two new attorneys set to...
Crime Watch 8 /