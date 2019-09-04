18-year-old charged with counterfeiting in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Indianapolis man was apprehended after a traffic stop where police found him carrying 10 counterfeit $100 bills.

Jeffery Dewayne Cross Jr. was stopped Tuesday in a gray 2003 Saturn Vue driven by Tayliawna Cross, who claimed to be his sister, said a news release posted on Facebook from Detective Sgt. Mark Stefanatos of Marion Police Department.

Jeffery Cross was charged with counterfeiting, according to online documents from Grant Superior Court 3. The documents said Jeffery Cross is from Indianapolis.

The release said police believe Jeffery traveled from the Indianapolis area to Marion. Police said he also has ties to Michigan.

Marion police said local businesses — including Papa John’s Pizza, a Dunkin’ doughnuts shop, a CVS pharmacy and the Dollar General and Family Dollar stores — had reported the passing of fraudulent $100 bills. A business owner had given a description that matched Jeffery Cross.

The Crosses were stopped in the 1500 block of North Baldwin Avenue. A warrant was issued to search the car before the 10 counterfeit $100 bills were found along with change returned from recent purchases. Jeffery Cross was taken into custody on warrants out of Marion and Boone counties.

“We believe more cases will come in when businesses take their cash to the bank,” the release said.