Crime Watch 8

18-year-old faces murder, attempted murder charges in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Richmond 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder of two other 18-year-olds after a Tuesday afternoon shooting, police say.

Rickey Porter on Tuesday night did not have a case listed in online court records.

Richmond Police Department officers were called to the shooting shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Eighth and South A streets. That’s also the intersection of U.S. 27 and U.S. 40 in the downtown area.

Nathaniel Reed, 18, died in the shooting. Adolfo Armenta, 18, was treated and released Tuesday from Reid Hospital.

Capt. Curt Leverton with Richmond police says a silver four-door vehicle initially being sought in the case was located and secured as evidence.