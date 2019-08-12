18-year-old says he killed 17-year-old in self-defense at sandwich shop

Lawrence police have identified 18-year-old Jaylen Ryle as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teen at a Lawrence sandwich shop Saturday. (Provided Photo/Lawrence Police Department)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The 18-year-old man charged with shooting and killing a 17-year-old Saturday in a sandwich shop said he fired his gun in self-defense, according to a heavily redacted court document from the Marion County Clerk’s Office.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at a Penn Station East Coast Subs restaurant in the Indian Creek Commons shopping center, 10635 Pendleton Pike. That’s between East 56th Street and Sunnyside Road.

Jaylen Ryle is facing a preliminary charge of murder. An online database showed Ryle has not yet been formally charged. Another online database did not indicate Ryle is jailed.

Ryle is accused of killing Connor Turner, who died upon arrival at IU Health Methodist Hospital, the document said. Authorities released his name Monday. He is not identified in the redacted court document.

Police arrived and found Ryle, who told a Lawrence Police Department sergeant that the gun used was in the front seat of a 2011 silver Chevrolet Malibu. Ryle told police two people inside the restaurant threatened to kill him.

Ryle had a valid Indiana lifetime carry permit.

A witness told police Ryle and two other people got into an argument at the restaurant. The names of the witness and the two other people were redacted from the court document.

Police recovered surveillance video from inside the restaurant. According to the court document, the video shows Ryle remove a handgun from his waistline and fire it multiple times. Officers also wore body cameras to record their actions at the scene, the court document said.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff with the Lawrence Police Department said Saturday that Ryle waited for police to arrive at the restaurant after the shooting. He also said police took possession of the firearm involved in the shooting.