18-year-old shot and killed in Noblesville driveway

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old was shot and killed last week while sitting inside a car in a driveway, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:30 p.m. on July 2, HCSO deputies were sent to the 21000 block of Overdorf Road in Noblesville on a report of a person shot. That’s in a residential area.

Upon arrival, they found Christopher Stumpf shot in the back. The sheriff’s office believes he was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car when he was shot.

Stumpf was taken to a local hospital where he died.

There is no threat to the community, the sheriff’s office said.