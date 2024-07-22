18-year-old shot in road rage shooting on I-465 near 10th Street exit; suspect at large

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old driver was shot during a road rage incident on I-465 near 10th Street late Sunday night.

Indiana State Police did not identify the driver, but said he sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, state police dispatchers were informed of possible shots fired from one vehicle toward another on I-465 near the 14-mile marker. Shortly after, another caller notified police of a possible gunshot victim at a gas station on 10th Street near I-465.

Troopers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the gas station and found the 18-year-old in a gray pick-up truck suffering a gunshot wound. The truck’s passenger was not injured.

Detectives learned from the driver that he was going southbound on I-465 when another car pulled up beside him and fired several shots into the driver’s side of the truck.

The suspect then sped away from the scene in a gray passenger car.

Anyone with information on this shooting or who was in the area of I-465 and 10th Street between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday and had dash cams was asked to contact Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.