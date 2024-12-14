19-year-old charged with multiple felonies for organizing deadly party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old was charged 31 times for his role in organizing multiple illegal parties in Indianapolis in 2023.

Jalen Helm was charged with 18 felonies and 13 misdemeanors for his role in organizing those parties, one of which ended with 16-year-old Kalin Washington being killed and 9 other young people being injured.

Helm has been charged with the following counts:

Two counts of corrupt business Influence (Level 5 felonies)

Six counts of maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felonies)

Four counts of money Laundering (Level 6 felonies)

Two counts of criminal recklessness (Class B misdemeanors)

Criminal recklessness (Level 6 felony)

Reckless homicide (Level 5 felony)

Sale of alcoholic beverage without a permit (Class B misdemeanor)

Identity deception (Level 5 felony)

Fraud (Level 6 felony)

Theft (Level 6 felony)

Ten counts of theft (Class A misdemeanors)

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears (D) said Helm left a digital trail in organizing these parties when he promoted them on social media and took payment on Cash App.

“We had an individual who was involved not only in the promotion of these parties, but creating an environment and an atmosphere that we are alleging unnecessarily put kids at risk.”

“When you have parties and you are inviting people to use drugs, use alcohol, to create a space for people that are underage to do all of those things, and then you introduce and allow guns to be there, it shouldn’t be a surprise to many people that violence was going to result, and in one of these cases, somebody lost their life.”

Mears said Helm stole credit card information while working at Taco Bell. He used these to fund these parties, and sold the card information to other people for a profit.

“The scope of what is going on is pretty significant because it’s a Level 5 felony because we’re alleging that it’s more than 100 people who are victims of this identity fraud, who were impacted by having their credit card information compromised.”

These parties are illegal for multiple reasons.

“Helm did not have a permit to have an event or sell alcohol.”

Mears alleges that Helm supplied drugs and alcohol to underage attendees, and allowed armed guests to attend the parties.

“It’s really important for people who are homeowners, who are business owners who rent out locations, to make sure they know exactly who they are renting out to. But when people see this stuff on social media, they are not legal. They are illegal.”

“So, when you see these things that are being promoted at someone’s house or maybe at a venue, and you know these things are going to take place where alcohol is freely available, where drugs are going to be freely available, and we’re talking about people less than 21 years of age, it’s really important to make sure people are notified because it puts a lot of people at risk.”

Mears said it is on short-term rental owners to vet who they are renting their properties to so these parties can be prevented.

“These parties are often targeted at teens and young adults. It is important for parents to know where their kids are at all times.”

“We want all these kids to go home at night. We want all these kids to have fun, but if you allow these parties to go unchecked, we’ve seen the outcome, we’ve seen the end result, which is kids are getting hurt and kids are sometimes dying. And in order to avoid that from occurring, we need to make sure that the parents are involved and engaged.”

Mears said it is likely Helm had help from other people, but he was the common denominator between all of the events.

Helm’s initial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17.

