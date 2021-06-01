Crime Watch 8

19-year-old Columbus man faces murder charge after fatal stabbing

Daniel J. Denny (Photo Provided/Columbus, Indiana, Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old man faces a murder charge after a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning at a Columbus apartment complex.

Columbus Police Department was called shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Robert Drive. That’s at the Quail Run Apartments northeast of the intersection of 10th Street and North Gladstone Avenue.

Officers found a man who’d been stabbed. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died.

Daniel J. Denny, 19, of Columbus, was put into the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary murder charge and a 48-hour hold.

No additional details about the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing were immediately provided from police.

