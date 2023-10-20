19-year-old faces 48 attempted murder charges after shooting in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old man faces 48 preliminary charges of attempted murder while a 20-year-old man faces 48 preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit attempted murder after a shooting in Seymour, police said Thursday.

Seymour Police Department Lt. C. J. Foster says in a social media post that officers were called to a report of shots being fired shortly before 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on a street in Hill Top Mobile Home Park. Investigators found a white Jeep SUV with several bullet holes.

Later, investigators learned the shooting had happened behind Captain D’s restaurant, 831 E. Tipton St. That street is better known as U.S. 50. The shooting scene is about an hour’s drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The police lieutenant’s post said a suspected vehicle headed east on Tipton Street from the shooting scene. Investigators later learned that the vehicle was in the Jeffersonville area. The city of Jeffersonville is about a 50-minute drive south of Seymour.

Jeffersonville Police Department investigators shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday found the vehicle and two occupants. Police arrested Alvin Hutsell, 19, and Robert D. Rummel, 20. Both men are from North Vernon, a city that’s about a 20-minute drive east of Seymour on U.S. 50. They were booked into the Jackson County jail Thursday morning.

The Seymour police lieutenant’s post explained the reasoning behind the preliminary charges: “Investigators were able to determine that at least eight shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle and there were six individuals in the vehicle when the shots were fired. Thus, one count of each offense for each victim in the vehicle for the eight shots that were fired. The incident is believed to have started with two individuals arguing about another individual.”

Online court records on Thursday night did not show cases filed for Hutsell or Rummel.