19-year-old former employee ID’d as gunman in FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old gunman fatally shot eight people late Thursday night at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport before he killed himself inside the building, police said early Friday.

Brandon Scott Hole of Indianapolis used a rifle in the shooting that happened in the parking lot and the building on the southeast side, IMPD Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said in a late-afternoon news conference Friday. He did not know the type of rifle used in the shooting.

Hole last worked for FedEx in 2020, McCartt said. He did not know if Hole had been fired from the shipping company.

A gun was seized from Hole in an incident involving IMPD a year ago, McCartt said. IMPD had also encountered Hole in 2013, a police report said.

Investigators on Friday afternoon were searching a blue and brick, two-story home associated with Hole. At the home, located northeast of the I-465 overpass on East 10th Street, authorities seized evidence including desktop computers and other electronic media, officials told The Associated Press. The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

McCartt said in the late-afternoon news conference that it was nearing the completion of its investigation at the crime scene, and hoped to have identifications of the victims later Friday once surviving family members are located. About 100 people were in the FedEx facility when the shooting happened, and many were changing shifts and on dinner breaks, McCartt said Friday afternoon.

A family member of the suspected shooter reached out to authorities warning about the suspect’s potential for violence, three law enforcement sources briefed on the matter told CNN. It was not clear when the warning was given but the outreach was followed up by both local authorities and the FBI, which opened a preliminary investigation into any possible threat, the sources said. The FBI eventually closed their inquiry into the suspect after concluding there wasn’t sufficient evidence to continue it, according to the sources, who did not specify why federal investigators dropped the matter.

Asked whether authorities had any indication this attack would occur, police said no.

“Well, once we positively identify who he is, we will be able to research further,” IMPD spokeswoman Genae Cook told CNN.

Cook said early Friday morning that multiple people were injured, and many drove themselves to area hospitals for treatment. She said early Friday morning that IMPD did not have any idea how many people were injured, and asked any one injured in the shooting to contact the police department.

IMPD said five people with “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” were transported to hospitals. Two more people were treated at the scene and released.

No police officers were hurt.

IMPD was sent to reports of shots fired and an active shooter shortly before 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 8951 Mirabel Road. That’s the address of the FedEx facility in a commercial area with a few hotels and multiple warehouses just south of the I-70 interchange at AmeriPlex Parkway.

Investigators say the shooter came to the facility, got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting. There was no confrontation or argument and he appeared to just start randomly shooting in the parking lot, according to investigators.

“There was no confrontation with anyone that was there,” McCartt said Friday morning. “There was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting.”

The carnage took just a couple of minutes. “It did not last very long,” he said.

Police believe four people were killed outside the facility and four inside. Investigators said Hole shot himself inside the facility.

Police Chief Randal Taylor noted that a “significant” number of employees at the facility are members of the Sikh community, and the Sikh Coalition later confirmed that members of the community were among the wounded and killed.

The coalition, which identifies itself as the largest Sikh civil rights organization in the U.S., said in a statement that it expected authorities to “conduct a full investigation — including the possibility of bias as a factor.” The coalition’s executive director, Satjeet Kaur, noted in the statement that more than 8,000 Sikh Americans live in Indiana.

Investigators are checking for surveillance video.

Alfie Ballew, chief deputy coroner with the Marion County Coroner’s Office, said about 10:30 a.m. her staff would be unable for hours onto the scene to identify victims.

After the shooting, IndyGo dispatched four buses to help take workers away from the facility.

A spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms the FBI will be assisting IMPD with the investigation.

IMPD held a press conference in the early morning hours on Friday.

Witnesses recall what they saw

Jeremiah Miller had finished a shift at the FedEx facility and was preparing to work a second consecutive shift when he and a coworker, Timothy Boillat, heard gunfire, up to 10 shots.

“This made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Miller said. “I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend’s mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car.”

Police have not specified what type of gun was used but believe a rifle was involved.

About an hour after the shooting, Miller and Boillat were telling other workers not to come to work for the next shift.

“I didn’t exactly see a person get shot but, after hearing the shooting, I did see a body on the floor behind a vehicle,” Boillat said. “Luckily, I was far enough away where he (the shooter) didn’t notice me or see me. So, thank God for that.”

Families agonized; FedEx workers can’t carry cellphones

The families’ agonizing waiting for word on their loved ones was exacerbated by the fact that most employees aren’t allowed to carry cellphones inside the FedEx building, making contact with them difficult.

“When you see notifications on your phone, but you’re not getting a text back from your kid and you’re not getting information and you still don’t know where they are … what are you supposed to do?” Mindy Carson said early Friday, fighting back tears.

Later Friday morning, Carson said she had heard from her daughter Jessica, who works in the facility and that she was OK. She was going to meet her, but didn’t say where.

FedEx said in a statement that cellphone access is limited to a small number of workers in the dock and package sorting areas to “support safety protocols and minimize potential distractions.”

I-70 reopened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday after being closed for more than 90 minutes between I-465 and Ronald Reagan Parkway. However, Indiana State Police said AmeriPlex Parkway was closed south of I-70 for several more hours; also, the ramp from the interstate to AmeriPlex Parkway was closed for a longer time. Main thoroughfares in the area have reopened.

Cook said early Friday morning that anyone concerned about family members should go to the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Airport at 8555 Stansted Road, which is southeast of the FedEx facility.

Hundreds of people were waiting in and around the Holiday Inn for information. A line had formed to a ballroom inside the hotel, where FedEx staffers were meeting with people to help them find workers. Chaplains, gathered by IMPD, also were comforting those waiting for news at the hotel. The American Red Cross was providing snacks and drinks.

Cook said early Friday morning that FedEx workers should contact their supervisors or human resources about reporting to work Friday. She said the facility will be closed for some time.

The White House has been in contact with the city of Indianapolis. President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, a native of Indianapolis, has been in communication with Mayor Joe Hogsett this morning.

The FedEx incident is the fourth mass shooting in Indianapolis this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The others were March 15 in the 2300 block of North Harding Street, Feb. 13 in the 3800 block of North Sherman Drive, and Jan. 24 in the 3540 block of Adams Street.

The FedEx Indianapolis Hub is the second-busiest for the company and has nearly 4,000 workers, per the corporate website.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this story.

Indianapolis, nation respond

President Biden released the following statement on the deadly shooting:

Vice President Harris and I have been briefed by our homeland security team on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, where a lone gunman murdered eight people and wounded several more in the dark of night.



Today’s briefing is just the latest in a string of tragedies, following closely after gunmen firing bullets in broad day light at spas in and around Atlanta, Georgia, a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and so many other shootings.



While we await critical details about the shooting, its motivation, and other key information, once again, I have the solemn duty of ordering the flag lowered at half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds, and military posts and embassies, just two weeks after I gave the last such order.



It’s a mass shooting just a week after we met, in the Rose Garden, with families who lost children and dear friends as bullets pierced their bodies and souls in schools, a night club, in a car at a gas station, and a town meeting at a grocery store. And it came just the night before 14th anniversary of the shooting at Virginia Tech, in which a gunman murdered 32 people.



Last night and into the morning in Indianapolis, yet again families had to wait to hear word about the fate of their loved ones. What a cruel wait and fate that has become too normal and happens every day somewhere in our nation.



Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act.



Last week, I called on the Justice Department to better protect Americans from gun violence. I also urged Congress to hear the call of the American people – including the vast majority of gun owners – to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation, like universal background checks and a ban of weapons of war and high-capacity magazines.



Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation.



We can, and must, do more to act and to save lives.



God bless the eight fellow Americans we lost in Indianapolis and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery. President Joe Biden

FedEx sent this statement in the hours following the shooting:

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.” Heather Wilson, communications advisor with FedEx media relations

The CEO of FedEx later released this statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you regarding the tragedy that occurred at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis last night. While it will take some time to fully understand what happened, we know we lost eight team members in this senseless act of violence. First and foremost, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members. Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement. We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available. This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel. Please keep the Indianapolis team and surrounding community in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to support and care for each other in the difficult days ahead.” Frederick W. Smith, Chairman and CEO of FedEx Corporation

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki discussed the shooting at the beginning of her daily press conference.

“Indianapolis is a resilient community, last night was a devastating blow and its impact will be felt by our community for days and weeks to come,” Mayor Hogsett said in a press conference. “But in times of despair I know that our residents will rally together and help one another make it through. The eyes of the nation are on Indianapolis today in ways that we never have hoped for.”

“This morning for the third time since January our community woke up to news of a senseless time that will not leave our memory,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said. “My heart is broken over the lives that were lost.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released this statement:

“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation. “Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we’ve lost.” Eric Holcomb, Governor of Indiana

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released this statement:

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short. Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.” Joe Hogsett, Mayor of Indianapolis

Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili released this statement:

Last night we saw our law enforcement and emergency responders give their all to save lives and care for survivors following this brutal attack. Following their example, every member of this Council stands ready to do everything in our power to support survivors and loved ones of those impacted by this senseless tragedy. In speaking with District 20 Councillor Josh Bain and our colleagues on the Council, I hear in their voices equal measures of heartbreak and resolve.

Our Council is eager to support the individuals and families impacted by this vicious assault and our heroic first responders. We know that our local, State, and federal partners are working hard to provide the necessary information we need in order to further assess the situation and help us to understand how we may work together to end this scourge of violence in our community. Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili

