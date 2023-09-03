19-year-old Indianapolis man arrested after firing shots near an Indiana State Trooper

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is facing criminal recklessness charges after firing a gun near an off-duty Indiana State Trooper on Saturday, police say.

Around 6:30 p.m., an off-duty trooper of the Putnamville State Police Post was working on a fence near the intersection of County Road 325 West and County Road 450 North.

The trooper then noticed a silver four-door vehicle stop in the roadway within 25 feet of where he was. Police say the trooper then heard a gunshot come from the car. The trooper ran after the vehicle, but it sped away.

The trooper then called 911 for assistance.

After an extensive search of the area, officers found the silver passenger car and its driver, 19-year-old Michael McConnell.

McConnell was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the Putnam County jail. McConnell is facing felony charges for criminal recklessness with a firearm.