19-year-old man arrested for role in fatal Speedway shooting

Benjamin Mulkey, 19, of Speedway. Mulkey was arrested on Nov. 12, 2023, for his role in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Caiden Clements at a home in Speedway. (Provided Photo/Speedway Police Department)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday for his role in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Speedway.

The 17-year-old who died was identified as Caiden Clements by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

The Speedway Police Department says around 2:11 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of West 22nd Street on a report of a person shot. That is in a residential neighborhood just west of IMS, off 16th Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Officers say when they arrived, they found Clements suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, officers identified Benjamin Mulkey, 19, as a suspect. Police say Mulkey is a resident at the home where the shooting occurred.

Mulkey was taken into custody and was being held at the Marion County jail. The Marion County Prosecutor’s office is reviewing formal charges, Speedway police say.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lauren Roemke at the Speedway Police Department at 317-246-4300, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.