19-year-old man found dead as police look into shots fired

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old Kokomo man was found dead Monday night in a street near downtown, police said.

Officers were called about 11:25 p.m. Monday to the intersection of East Taylor and Longview streets on a report of shots fired. Police found shell casings in the street and two bicycles near the casings.

Police later found the 19-year-old about a block east in the 400 block of North Bell Street. The name of the man was being withheld until his autopsy, said a news release from Kokomo Police Department. A possible cause of death was not given.

“The location of the two bicycles in the street indicates the victim may have been riding with another individual who witnessed this incident,” the release said.

Police are asking people who live in the area and have home security surveillance to contact the department if any images were captured on video.

Anyone with information was urged to call the department’s hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (800) 262-8477.