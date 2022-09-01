Crime Watch 8

19-year-old man dies in accidental shooting in Anderson

Anderson, Indiana, Police Department cars. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Daja Stowe
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police say an accidental shooting on Thursday morning resulted in a man’s death.

It happened at an apartment complex just before 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of Jonathon Court.

When officers arrived they found Jacob Spivey, 19, injured. Police provided aid to Spivey until paramedics arrived.

Spivey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation and the official cause of death from the coroner’s office still remains to be determined.

No other information has been made available.

