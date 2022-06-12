Crime Watch 8

19-year-old woman faces attempted murder charge after 3 women, 1 girl shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Department officers have arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in an early morning shooting on Sunday.

IMPD officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot on the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace, just southeast of the Post Road exit on I-70. Two women suffering gunshot wounds were located. After being taken to an area hospital, one was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

After further investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Raniya Lee without incident for attempted murder.

While officers were responding to the incident, Lee walked into East Community Hospital with a graze wound about 1:30 a.m. Later that morning, a teenage girl walked into the same hospital with a gunshot wound. Around 6:30 a.m., another woman walked into the same hospital, also with graze wounds. Investigators believe all three women are tied to the Sunday shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision for Lee.