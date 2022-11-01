Crime Watch 8

2 17-year-old boys arrested in connection to Bloomington stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to a Saturday stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, Bloomington Police Department tells News 8.

Officers were called just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of North Dunn Street. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm and was bleeding heavily.

Witnesses told police there had been a large party at the house and several people had been kicked out for causing problems.

One of the people who had been kicked out pulled a knife and started waiving it around. People who had been kicked out then forced their way back in and started a fight.

Another person received an eye injury.

On Monday, a photo was released of a “person of interest” in the case, and that person was referred to juvenile probation, Capt. Ryan Pedigo told News 8 by email.

Anyone with information on the crime can contact police at 812-349-3318 or rodgersj@bloomington.in.gov.