2 31-year-old men charged with murders in August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two 31-year-old men have been arrested in connection to the August murders of a woman and a man in a commercial area on the city’s west side.

Dwayne Lucas and Terrell Redd were arrested on warrants issued last week and hidden from public view, according to court documents.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a disturbance about 3 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 2600 block of Lafayette Road. That’s where it intersects with North Tibbs Avenue.

Police on Wednesday said they identified the two people who appeared to be shot as Shainita Caffey, 25, and Miles Cross, 26. Both died later at a hospital.

Police on the day of the shooting said they were uncertain where the shooting occurred, but court documents said they were shot where they were found.

Lucas was formally charged in court Wednesday with two counts of murder and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon. He was being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond, court documents said.

Redd was formally charged with assisting a criminal who committed murder. He was jailed on a $30,000 cash bond, court documents said.

Court records did not show an address for Lucas or Reed. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and Westfield Police departments took the suspects into custody.

IMPD sent photos of the suspects without immediately providing their names.