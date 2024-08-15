2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie officers arrested five people for the murder of a 15-year-old, according to the Muncie Police Department in a news release Thursday.

Muncie officers arrested two adults, identified as Dasha Eckford, 19, and Ricky Nathan, 19, along with three juveniles (ages 14, 16, 17) for the murder of 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips.

According to online jail records, Eckford and Nathan were taken to the Delaware County Jail, where they are each being held on $65,000 bond.

At 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, Muncie officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of North Elgin Street on a report of a person down in a bush. That is the location of Creekside Apartments. Medical services responded to the scene and located Phillips suffering from gunshot wound injuries. Phillips was taken to Riley Hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4867 or 765-747-4838.