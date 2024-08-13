2 adults dead, 2 teens injured in domestic dispute with weapon

Medics and Indianapolis Police Department officers were called at 9 p.m. Aug. 12, 2024, to an incomplete 911 call from a home in the 600 block of Watersonway Circle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman are dead, and two teens related to them were injured in a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on the city’s south side, Indianapolis police say.

The names of the people involved were not immediately being released.

Medics and Indianapolis Police Department officers were called at 9 p.m. Monday to an incomplete 911 call from a home in the 600 block of Watersonway Circle. That’s a street with homes in the Rahkewood Addition off Rahke Road. That’s northeast of the intersection of West Edgewood Avenue and Bluff Road.

Police arrived to hear gunshots being fired. Dispatchers were on the phone with a caller when that happened. IMPD did not say if one of the teens had called 911.

Later, officers found the two adults dead in the back yard of a home.

The man is believed to be a former reserve police officer in Indianapolis, IMPD says.

Police recovered a firearm at the shooting scene.

IMPD declined to say who might have been the shooter.

One teen was in critical condition, and the other was stable. IMPD did not give the teens’ ages or genders.

“This is an active crime scene and this investigation is ongoing and developing,” IMPD said in a notification to the media.

People were being asked to avoid the area. A social media message said, “The IMPD will be in the area with a large presence for an ongoing investigation.”

No additional details were immediately available.

