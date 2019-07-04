2 arrested after deputy spots driver throwing fireworks from moving vehicle

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are under arrest after a Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy observed fireworks being thrown from a moving vehicle.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy was southbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway in northeastern Carroll County between Rockfield and Burrows when he noticed an SUV slowly driving northbound on the shoulder of the road with its emergency flashers activated.

The deputy then observed what appeared to be a smoking item being thrown from the vehicle, followed by a large explosion that sent firework remnants across the highway.

After seeing the explosion, the deputy turned around in the median and caught up to the SUV. As he approached the vehicle, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said driver appeared to be reaching for something under the seat. The deputy drew his service weapon and ordered the driver to show his hands and comply with commands.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Isaac Dodds of Lafayette, was taken into custody without incident. The passenger, 46-year-old Kelley Cook of Lafayette was also taken into custody. Both were transported to the Carroll County Jail.

Booking photo shows Kelley Cook (Provided Photo/Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

Dodds faces preliminary charges of OWI Endangering as well as Controlled Substance Possession. Cook is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, both individuals posted bonds Wednesday and were released from the jail. Additional investigation and possible charges are pending through the Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Despite other vehicles being on the road at the time of the incident, there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged by the fireworks.