2 arrested after fatal shooting of 4-year-old boy at home in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind., (WISH) — Two people were arrested after a 4-year-old boy died from a shooting Monday at a home in Muncie, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Officers responded at 12:11 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive. That’s on the city’s east side along the White River between West Memorial Drive and East Jackson Street.

The boy was taken to the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Alycia Smith, 22, and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Joseph Jackson, were both arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

A news release from Muncie Police did not indicate what led to the shooting, but said no active threat exists.

The boy’s identity has not yet been shared by police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4867.