2 arrested after kids sickened from carbon monoxide fumes

Photo of Muncie police car. (WISH Photo)
by: Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Two Oklahoma residents were arrested on neglect charges after their two children became seriously ill from carbon monoxide fumes while sitting in a car outside a Muncie Walmart.

Police say the car’s engine had been left running with the children, ages 8 and 2, inside the vehicle while the parents were inside the store Friday.

Investigators discovered the car’s exhaust system was malfunctioning, resulting in a carbon monoxide level that was dangerously high.

The children were taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.

Antonio Kendrell Davis, 41, and 26-year-old Brittany Chris Rogers, 26, were arrested.

