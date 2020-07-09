2 arrested after Kokomo man found beaten, strangled

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested two people after a man was found strangled and beaten to death on July 4.

51-year-old Darrin Thomas and 52-year-old Sabrina Nix, both of Kokomo, have been arrested in the death of 50-year-old Kokomo resident Anthony Hardimon.

Thomas faces preliminary charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. Nix faces a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.

Thomas was already jailed at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center for a different case. Nix was arrested at a residence.

Police believe found Hardimon dead in a yard in the 1800 block of N. Jay Street just after midnight on July 4. The Howard County Coroner’s Office determined is death a homicide via blunt force trauma and asphyxia by strangulation.

Thomas is being held on a $1 million bond. Nix has a $750,000 cash bond.