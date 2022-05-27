Crime Watch 8

2 arrested after shots damage homes, vehicle near downtown Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two men after shots rang out Thursday afternoon south of the downtown Noblesville government and business district.

Anthony N. Sanchez, 23, and Jesus A. Sanchez, 42, both of Noblesville, each face a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Sanchez faces additional preliminary charges of criminal recklessness (shooting into a dwelling), and operating while intoxicated.

Police began receiving calls around 5 p.m. Thursday of shots fired in the residential area between Fourth and Sixth streets, and Washington and Division streets. No one was hurt, and police believe no one was targeted. They found damage to at least two homes and one vehicle. Police also found shell casings in the area.

The pair were arrested after a traffic stop in the 8600 block of Terrace Place in Fishers. A handgun and several spent shell casings were scattered throughout the front passenger compartment of their silver Nissan car.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Mike Haskett at mhaskett@noblesville.in.us.